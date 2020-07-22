Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West is One Messed up Crybaby

All four of Kim's sisters say that they have not seen her smile in over six days.

LOS ANGELES – After years of denial, the Kardashian with the biggest booty has finally come down to earth.

Kim confided to a close friend that Kanye’s latest out-of-control rant, at his first presidential campaign rally, could very well be the last straw in their roller coaster marriage.

She said that watching him weeping and going on at the rally, about their daughter, their Picasso paintings, their herd of reindeer, and her love for Hostess Twinkies, was totally uncalled-for.

Kim noted that her 18 Twinkie-a-day habit has been cut down to 10 Twinkies, and she has even switched over to Diet Twinkies.

The eldest Kardashian sister has finally admitted that Kanye made her meet with Trump in the White House two years ago.

She said she positively hated being in the same room with POTUS, because his hair stunk like a cross between rotten potatoes and a New Jersey landfill.

MTV is reporting that Kim has already contacted one of the top lawyers in the nation, Gloria Allred, about divorcing the weeping crybaby.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

