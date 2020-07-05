The Amazing Miki Sudo Captures The Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 7th Year in a Row

BROOKLYN – Miki Sudo is a member of the Major League Eating Federation, and she has captured national eating titles in many categories.

Over the July 4th holiday, Miki easily won the womens division of the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest by eating a record-setting 48½ hot dogs in only 10 minutes.

At the start of the event, the diminutive Miki weighed 112 pounds, and at the end of the contest, she tipped the scales at 119.

When the 34-year-old was asked what the key to eating so many hot dogs in so little time is, she smiled, and replied that it is an old family secret that has been handed down for six generations.

The fact that a woman can eat four dozen hot dogs is astounding; or, as someone said, in Mariah Carey’s case, it’s just another typical Saturday night.

Miki said that she has captured titles in other national eating contests including such categories as Wedding Cake Eating (8 regular-sized wedding cakes), Avocado Toast Eating (43 slices of bread), and M&Ms Eating (3,901 M&Ms).

Miss Sudo spoke to reporters after capturing the womens hot dog eating title, and revealed that, within 30 minutes of winning the event, she had 27 marriage proposals on her cell phone.