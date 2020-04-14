Trump Dancing Out Of The White House In A Grass Skirt?

Many in the fake news world are incorrectly suggesting that Donald J. flipped out during a recent White House news rally. The New York Times published an article chronicling his apparent foot-dragging about the coronavirus before calling for a shutdown of the country.

While the New York Times article was indeed accurate, one can not describe Donald J.’s behavior as “flipping out.” His behavior was the same as always when confronted with the facts, the truth, and even supported by video.

"Fake video."

He behaved the same way during the debates while running for the nomination. Calling other serious Republican candidates silly names, defending the size of his private part, saying another candidate's wife was ugly, then producing near-nude photos of Be Best, and still that wasn’t an example of “flipping out.” That was just Donald J.

The Republicans anointed Trump by giving the nomination to the least qualified candidate. So when Trump was running against Hillary Clinton, his behavior became even more bizarre, but still not an example of “flipping out.”

When he started pacing back and forth behind Hillary Clinton during a debate, Anderson Cooper, who moderated that debate, should have asked Donald J. whether he needed a bathroom break, or have said, “Get back to your podium.”

Cooper said nada. Hillary said nada. And the least qualified won the White House, and today he is proving that the least qualified begets incompetence.

Trump repeatedly blames Barack Obama for his own failures. Hasn't blamed him for his two divorces. Yet.

When Donald Trump puts on a grass skirt, uses two coconuts as a bra, flip flops on his feet and starts dancing out of the White House, across the lawn, making his way down the driveway, to Pennsylvania Avenue, and the National Mall, singing Bloody Mary Is The Girl I Love, then you can say that he "flipped out."

His recent White House rallies are excuses for coronavirus inaction when warned back in December. The rallies are more of his deceptions and have no connection with reality.

Until the grass skirt routine, don't say Trump "flipped out."

