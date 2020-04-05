A Liquor Store in the Bronx is Using a Drone to Deliver Bottles of Booze To Sheltering-In-Place Customers

BRONX, New York – The owner of a liquor store located in the Bronx has decided that, if the customers can’t come to his liquor store, then he will take the liquor store to their residences.

Vinnie Fettuccine, owner of the Little Salerno Liquor Store, said that he got the idea of using a drone to deliver his bottles of liquor while he was watching a rerun of “Cheers”.

He told his wife, Francesca Viola, 47, about the idea, and she gave him a high-five, telling him that it was a wonderful idea and that he could probably increase his business by 295 percent.

Mrs. Fettuccine was so thrilled, that she gave her husband a big French kiss.

She then told her husband that now she can get that breast augmentation procedure that they had been talking about since Christmas of 2013.

Vinnie agreed, and then added that they will also be able to take that trip to the South Pole that they talked about when she was in the hospital getting her liposuction and the tattoo of her ex-boyfriend's name removed from her lower back.