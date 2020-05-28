Trump Angrily Denies That He Hit on Nancy Pelosi in 1993

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The president was talking at his press conference about what a fantastically fantastic (his words) job he is doing in semi-dealing with the Coronavirus.

One of the media reporters asked him about Nancy Pelosi alleging that he had hit on her 27 years ago.

"Ah, how long ago was that?" the Mar-a-Lago Liar asked.

He was told that it had been 27 years ago.

"And where was this alleged incident alleged to have allegedly taken place?"

He was told that it supposedly happened at Trump Tower.

He got a big shit-eating grin on his face, and remarked that it was impossible, because, back in 1993, he only visited Trump Tower one time, and that time he had Ivanka, Eric, and Eric's speech therapist with him.

POTUS went on to add that he has met Pelosi only on one occasion, and that was a private pinata party for Mitch McConnell’s 97th birthday, two years ago.

He further noted that, if indeed they did hook-up, it was probably foggy as hell at the time.

Stay tuned for further developments in the Trump-Pelosi Passion-Filled Saga.