The Kardashians Are Moving To Switzerland To Get Away From The C-19

HOLLYWOOD – The matriarch of the Kardashian family has just informed Left Coast Mirror Magazine that the Kardashian brood is moving to Switzerland.

Kris Kardashian-Jenner spoke with Tequila Tallyho of LCMM, and said that it has just become too stressful for all of the Kardashian sisters to stay in America.

She pointed out that Kim’s hair has gone from being super straight to looking like little Shirley Temple’s hair.

Mama K, also said that Kanye told her that Kimmy has gained 22 pounds from worrying about her Olympic size pool possibly being infested with the C-19 germs.

Meanwhile, sister Khloe said that she hasn’t been able to get her daily In-N-Out burger fix.

Sister Kourtney, who has been feuding with Khloe for months, mentioned that Khloe has gotten so damn fat that if she was a duck, there is no way that she could ever get her fat ass off the ground.

Mama Jenner revealed that she has decided that all of the K-Girls will be moving to Lucerne, Switzerland, which is located way up in the Alps about five miles from Simon Cowell’s summer home, Chateau Cowell.

When asked if she’ll miss anything about California, Kris thought for a moment, and said that she’ll definitely miss the earthquakes.

When Miss Tallyho asked her "why?" Jenner replied that she loved the earthquakes because they helped to keep her on her toes.