Prison Break And Other Jail Dramas To Get Re-runs

To counter the boredom being experienced by people all over the country due to the current Coronavirus lockdown ruling, Channel 4 has decided to broadcast repeats of the successful US prison drama, Prison Break.

The five series of the show are 'exactly what it says on the tin': long, drawn-out, monotonous, increasingly-contrived, and repetitively-repetitive episodes of how two brothers trying to break out of prison.

One of the brothers, who have different surnames, is Michael Scofield (no 'h'), who is the engineer that designed the prison. Yes, you read that right. He, rather obviously, has all the knowledge he needs to keep coming up with intricate and detailed plans to 'spring' his brother, Lincoln Burrows, imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.

These plans, sadly, always come to nothing, because, if they'd succeeded, and Burrows had escaped, there would be no need for any further episodes.

All manner of different situations present themselves, amidst exciting and edge-of-your-seat adventures, as the brothers desperately attempt to get each other out of the jail.

Channel 4 bosses say they are unconcerned about suggestions that showing endless repeats of a show depicting people being locked-up and confined in a small place against their will, might be upsetting for some viewers, who are already itching to break out of their own homes, and get on with their lives.

The BBC are also thought to be considering broadcasting re-runs of Porridge and ITV of Prisoner Cell Block 'H', Bad Girls, and Within These Walls, starring Googie Withers, who is dead.