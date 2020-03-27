Stop Trump-bashing, folks. Quit picking on Donald Trump for messing up a pandemic. What did you expect? Smarts? It isn’t as though the smarts train left the station, the smarts train never made it to the station.

He always made things up. Even when caught on tape, he'd lie. When lies contradicted one another, he lied again.

Why lie? It’s easier than thinking. Thinking takes thought and smarts. Remember, the train never made it to the station.

It was clear during the Republican debates, that he was a name-calling bully, who could barely string together three intelligent sentences or facts without a lying exaggeration or tagging someone with a juvenile name.

So now the entire nation is threatened with the coronavirus and death! The numbers are going up. Trump doesn’t know what to do. Neither would a ten-year-old.

A new phrase has entered everyone's vocabulary: Flatten the curve. And that’s our only hope.

What does it mean?

Okay!

If fewer people are detected with the virus or die, yippee! The arrow indicating numbers infected on a coronavirus chart will stop going up.

Whew!

And we will have flattened the curve.

Great!

Then, hold your breath, presumedly, keep holding, the arrow will nosedive. No more contagious people, coronavirus or death. We’ll be out of the pandemic.

Alleluia.

Wait, you mustn’t forget. Trump is still in the picture. While he walked away from his job as president, leaving it for the Governors to deal with coronavirus, ventilators, beds, masks and protective wear, remember, the train, and his propensity to make bad things even worse. Trump would like to pronounce the coronavirus over with by Easter Sunday!

Tap your heels together three times!

So that flattened curve, with Trump back at the wheel, will make a bounce at rock bottom, then shoot upward again and we’re back in the pandemic.

Who gave Trump the car keys? Isn’t it about time the keys were taken away permanently, say with the 25th Amendment? How many more people will have to die?

And you just know, when the virus returns, he’s going to blame President Obama.

