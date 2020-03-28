Fashion Houses Unveil Summer Collections

In a unique international fashion event in Beijing, all the major design houses took the opportunity to reveal their Summer Collections, and a glimpse of the fresh, new and original outfits that literally everyone will be wearing on the streets of Paris, New York, and London this year.
The designs are a radical departure from the norm - whatever that is.
The overriding theme is medicine.
Riddick Yulous, Sillikunt, and Conrad Crackpot are three leading names who have versions on the medical theme, but all involve a loose-fitting gown in tasteful light blue or green, complemented by a tight-fitting skull cap.
According to witnesses at the event, the designs will leave fashionistas breathless, or, at least, gasping for breath.
One spectator at the event said:
"I was thrilled! The styles are elegant and practical, and could be worn at occasions as diverse as a hospital check-up or, if it was your own, a funeral."