Fashion Houses Unveil Summer Collections

In a unique international fashion event in Beijing, all the major design houses took the opportunity to reveal their Summer Collections, and a glimpse of the fresh, new and original outfits that literally everyone will be wearing on the streets of Paris, New York, and London this year.

The designs are a radical departure from the norm - whatever that is.

The overriding theme is medicine.

Riddick Yulous, Sillikunt, and Conrad Crackpot are three leading names who have versions on the medical theme, but all involve a loose-fitting gown in tasteful light blue or green, complemented by a tight-fitting skull cap.

According to witnesses at the event, the designs will leave fashionistas breathless, or, at least, gasping for breath.

One spectator at the event said: