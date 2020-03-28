Fashion Houses Unveil Summer Collections

Written by Mister Meaner

Saturday, 28 March 2020

image for Fashion Houses Unveil Summer Collections
Face masks and gloves are optional

In a unique international fashion event in Beijing, all the major design houses took the opportunity to reveal their Summer Collections, and a glimpse of the fresh, new and original outfits that literally everyone will be wearing on the streets of Paris, New York, and London this year.

The designs are a radical departure from the norm - whatever that is.

The overriding theme is medicine.

Riddick Yulous, Sillikunt, and Conrad Crackpot are three leading names who have versions on the medical theme, but all involve a loose-fitting gown in tasteful light blue or green, complemented by a tight-fitting skull cap.

According to witnesses at the event, the designs will leave fashionistas breathless, or, at least, gasping for breath.

One spectator at the event said:

"I was thrilled! The styles are elegant and practical, and could be worn at occasions as diverse as a hospital check-up or, if it was your own, a funeral."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
CoronavirusDoctorsFashion




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more