The Devil deals and Moloch fires away

Fox News made a deal with the Devil, and Rupert Murdoch (or Moloch, as his close friends and lesser demons call him) has finally come to understand the true meaning of a Faustian deal.

When you make a deal with the devil, the devil always wins. Always. It may take some time... the human participant in the wager must be allowed to believe they are winning, becoming richer, more successful, and beloved by all. And then, just when everything seems happy and prosperous, when gold flows like wine... the Devil strikes!

All wealthy men loathe one thing: losing money. Rupert saw Fox News face lawsuits and suffer significant financial losses. In response, Rupert fired an individual named Chuckles or Carlson or Tuck-Tuck (his name has already been forgotten by many). Depending on Rupert's anger and greed, there may be further dismissals.

Like rats fleeing a sinking ship, the viewers and perhaps the sponsors, those who supported the station, are departing. The rats possess more wisdom than the captain as the malevolent ship goes down.

Will Rupert go down with his sinking Fox? When a billionaire weeps, someone gets fired, another business perishes, and fewer lies permeate the evening news. The billionaire weeps even more as he calculates the remaining fortune. Is it enough to buy another insurrection?

Can lies be prosecuted, sued, and result in financial losses? Oh no... the Devil claims his due and swims away with the other rats, vanishing into the crowd, only to reemerge on new shores... wherever a wealthy man believes he is victorious from his latest deal.