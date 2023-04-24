89.8% of Fox News Viewers Are Thrilled That Tucker "The Traitor" Carlson Was FINALLY Fired!

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - According to a report from GOP Picky Magazine, former supporters of Donald Trump are rejoicing over the news that Tucker Carlson, a conservative commentator and host of the popular show Tucker Carlson Tonight, has been removed from Fox News.

According to rumors, Rupert Murdoch had grown tired of Carlson's on-air gaffes. Murdoch reportedly referred to Carlson as a "loose cannon" and a "wannabe shock jock," and decided it was time to cut ties with him.

Carlson was reportedly escorted out of the Fox News building by a security guard, who instructed him to gather his belongings and leave immediately. When Carlson asked if the guard was joking, the guard threatened to use a taser on him.

According to the report, Carlson left the building in tears, with his photos of Donald Trump, Laura Ingraham, and Adolf Hitler.

VP Kamala Harris commented: "If Tucker thinks he can just slither away into oblivion, he's got another thing coming. I've got him drafted to the Middle East. Good luck slithering around on hot, hot sand Tucky!"

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen said with a slight giggle, "Looks like Carlson won't be the only one needing a new job soon. I hear he's going to team up with Ted Cruz to start a new career as a stand-up comedy duo. They're calling themselves 'The Unfunny and The Unpleasant.'"