After Firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Owner Rupert Murdock Says Hannity, Ingraham, Gutfeld And Others Are Next

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 26 April 2023

image for After Firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Owner Rupert Murdock Says Hannity, Ingraham, Gutfeld And Others Are Next
"All of the lying Fox News hosts helped to sink Rupert Murdoch's ship." -LIZ CHENEY

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - In a stunning turn of events, the Fox News castle is abuzz with news that King Rupert I has had an epiphany and realized that his network has been overrun by a band of no-good, low-life, talentless hacks (aka his TV hosts).

The hate, vitriol, and misinformation that have flowed from Murdoch's minions have reached a boiling point, and the King is ready to take action. The King has decreed that it's time to clean house and rid his company of these lying, two-faced, sleazy, despicable scumballs, including Hannity, Ingraham, Gutfeld, Bartiromo, Kilmeade, Watters, Pirro, and others.

Sources inside Fox News report that these hosts are shaking in their boots, high heels, and even in Greg "The Swamp Monster" Gutfeld's fishnet stockings.

Will Rupert Murdoch succeed in purging the Fox News cesspool of toxicity and turning it into a fountain of truth, or will it remain a swamp of lies and slander? Stay tuned for the next episode of "As Fox News Churns".

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

