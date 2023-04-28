Fox News Owner Rupert Murdoch Says Brooklyn's Goombalini Family Wants To Buy His Network

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced that he may be selling Fox News. The 92-year-old billionaire claims that he's had enough of the network's tomfoolery and shenanigans.

According to sources close to Murdoch, the final straw was when Sean Hannity showed up to work dressed as a Teletubby and Laura Ingraham took a live on-air call from Bigfoot claiming to have found Elvis Presley's secret hideout.

Murdoch has ordered all of his news staff, including the likes of Maria Bartiromo and Greg Gutfeld, to start polishing up their resumes and looking for work elsewhere.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre twist, the head of the notorious Goombalini family, Salvatore Goombalini, has expressed an interest in buying Fox News.

In an interview with the Brooklyn Bridge Times, Goombalini stated that he plans to fire all the current hosts and replace them with honest, hardworking, America-loving Democrats.

"I can't stand those lying, cheating, no-good Republicans," Goombalini said as he took a drag from his Marlboro and sipped on his Dos Equis Beer. "It's time to clean up that network and make it a pleasure to watch again."

The news of the possible sale has sent shockwaves through the media industry, with some speculating that the Goombalinis may turn Fox News into a cooking channel or a 24-hour loop of cat videos.