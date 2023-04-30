Since Fox News Fired Tucker "The Liar" Carlson Their Viewership Has Dropped By 89%

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - The cable news network Fox News has announced that it is revamping its entire programming to cater to a younger, hipper audience.

The network, known for its conservative leaning programming and support for former President Donald Trump, is now looking to feature a slate of celebrities in its lineup.

Recent reports show Fox News has experienced a significant decline in viewership since the firing of Tucker Carlson. Sources say that the network's audience has dropped by a staggering 89%, leaving many wondering what will happen to the once-popular news channel.

Carlson, who was known for his controversial opinions and divisive rhetoric, had a loyal following among Fox News viewers. However, his firing has led to a mass exodus of viewers, who have reportedly switched to other news networks or stopped watching news altogether.

Some industry experts are predicting that this could be the end of Fox News as we know it, while others believe that the network will need to make significant changes in order to regain its lost audience.

According to sources, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Britney Spears are among the celebrities being courted by Fox News to host their own shows.

Insiders say that Swift is in talks to host a music slot, while Kardashian is being considered to host a reality slot about fashion, beauty and bullfighting. Spears may host a home improvement program with her trusty hammer. Bieber, on the other hand, is said to be interested in hosting a political talk show. Good luck with that!

This move is seen as a supremely desperate attempt by Fox News. With the younger generation turning to alternative sources for news and information, the network hopes that the star power of these celebrities will help attract a new audience.

Some conservative pundits are not thrilled about the new direction of the network, with many worried that Fox News is abandoning its core values. However, network executives remain optimistic and are confident that this new approach will pay off in the long run.

SIDENOTE: In addition to the new celebrity lineup, Fox News has also announced plans to launch a line of branded merchandise, including "Fox News Belieber" hats and "Fox & Kardashian Friends" coffee mugs.