Whataburger Introduces Their WhataMargarita!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - (Satire News) - The burger giant that was born in Corpus Christi, Texas back in 1950, and now resides in San Antonio, Texas has just introduced it's latest fantabulous menu addition.

Whataburger, so named because it takes two hands to hold, has now begun selling their WhataMargarita.

The new adult Tequila drink is available in 5 flavors, strawberry, papaya, mango, blueberry, and avocado.

The burger chain has hired noted cowboy actor Sam Elliott to appear in Whataburger TV commercials.

A Whataburger spokesperson said that commercials appearing in the Southwest will show Elliott sitting on a quarterhorse, out on the Left Coast, he'll be standing next to a Lamborghini Murcielago, and on the Right Coast, he'll be shown petting a duck in Central Park. ■