Whataburger Introduces Their WhataMargarita!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 31 January 2023

image for Whataburger Introduces Their WhataMargarita!
"The new WhataMargarita is expected to boost sales by 42%." -WHATABURGER

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - (Satire News) - The burger giant that was born in Corpus Christi, Texas back in 1950, and now resides in San Antonio, Texas has just introduced it's latest fantabulous menu addition.

Whataburger, so named because it takes two hands to hold, has now begun selling their WhataMargarita.

The new adult Tequila drink is available in 5 flavors, strawberry, papaya, mango, blueberry, and avocado.

The burger chain has hired noted cowboy actor Sam Elliott to appear in Whataburger TV commercials.

A Whataburger spokesperson said that commercials appearing in the Southwest will show Elliott sitting on a quarterhorse, out on the Left Coast, he'll be standing next to a Lamborghini Murcielago, and on the Right Coast, he'll be shown petting a duck in Central Park. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodmargaritaWhataburger

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more