Houston Astros Superstar Jose Altuve Has Just Purchased 7 Whataburgers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 28 October 2022

image for Houston Astros Superstar Jose Altuve Has Just Purchased 7 Whataburgers
"Jose is only 5'6" but he plays like a 10-foot giant." -NOLAN RYAN

HOUSTON - (Satire News) - Jose Altuve, the super star 2nd baseman with the Houston Astros has just told Sportspalooza's Pia Confetti, that he has bought 7 Whataburgers in the Houston area.

Altuve, said that ever since he first came to America from his home in Puerto Corral De Los Caballos Bravos, Venezuela, he has always loved eating Whataburgers.

He noted that "Whataburgers keek dee asses of McDonalds, Burger King, In-N-Out, Wendy's, and Jack-in-The-Box."

Alty, as his teammates call him, laughed as he said that he enjoys eating Whataburgers as much as that piece of shit racist asshole Donald J. E. Trump loves eating Big Macs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Whataburger

Related Funny Stories…




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more