Kim Jong’s Yummy China Bitch Ice Cream!

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Saturday, 28 January 2023

image for Kim Jong’s Yummy China Bitch Ice Cream!
China’s Bitch Ice Cream -- Get On Your Knees & Slurp It Up!

North Korean ice cream is coming to the West, and none too soon.

Personally made by Kim himself, the ice cream is creamy and delicious and does not contain Ebola or any other virus to destroy those in the West who will always have more freedom than any North Korean will ever know in their lives.

Unfortunately, trade deals have yet to be finalized so that the ice cream can be exported to the world – do they sell anything to anyone? Does that jerkoff even know how economics works? Oh right, they’re kept alive by China, making North Korea China's bitch.

Try the all new China’s Bitch Ice Cream!

Eat an ice cream cone from the Korea on top – just like sprinkles – and savor the taste of Kim Jong Yummy!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

