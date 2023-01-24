President Biden Sends The USS Wyoming Towards North Korea

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

image for President Biden Sends The USS Wyoming Towards North Korea
The captain of the Wyoming says if given the word he will reduce North Korea to pebbles.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has just told the US media that President Biden has sent the Battleship Wyoming to North Korea in an effort to convince North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to stop playing his dangerous-as-hell war games.

POTUS said that he has had his fill with the fat-as-hell Asian Pillsbury Doughboy and his crazed asshole antics.

Kim Jong-un has reportedly told Japan that he will keep launching his missiles and having them fly over Japan because he likes scarring the daylights and nightlights out of the Japanese people.

Meanwhile, VP Kamala Harris has commented that if a missile launched from North Korea should land in Japan, then the US will have no choice but to unleash the fire power of the USS Wyoming.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

