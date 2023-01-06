President Biden Issues A Stern Warning To North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 6 January 2023

image for President Biden Issues A Stern Warning To North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un
"If 'Fat Boy' Kim doesn't cut his shit out - NK will look like this." -PRESIDENT BIDEN

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Word out of the White House is that President Biden has had enough of the Kimster's shit.

POTUS has issued a stern warning to the leader of North Korea that he had better stop firing missiles that fly over Japan.

Biden has told the fat ass Asian Pillsbury Doughboy, that if one of his fucked up missiles should land in Japan, then NATO will unleash a barrage of missiles and rockets toward North Korea, that will turn that place into the biggest fucking parking lot on the face of the earth.

Meanwhile, Kim says that he will keep fucking firing missiles over Japan and he will also see about launching one of his more powerful ICBM's toward Iowa.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenKim Jong-un

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more