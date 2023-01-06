President Biden Issues A Stern Warning To North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Word out of the White House is that President Biden has had enough of the Kimster's shit.

POTUS has issued a stern warning to the leader of North Korea that he had better stop firing missiles that fly over Japan.

Biden has told the fat ass Asian Pillsbury Doughboy, that if one of his fucked up missiles should land in Japan, then NATO will unleash a barrage of missiles and rockets toward North Korea, that will turn that place into the biggest fucking parking lot on the face of the earth.

Meanwhile, Kim says that he will keep fucking firing missiles over Japan and he will also see about launching one of his more powerful ICBM's toward Iowa.