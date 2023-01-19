FakeCoin has made many millions of dollars off Rembrandt's paintings and prints.

(Both personal and advertising sales.)

Rembrandt wants part of the profits so he can buy some writing and art Bots for himself.

He also wants a Bigger Supercomputer - feels cramped in the relatively slow Machine he resides in at present.

The Case is before the World Court.

Rembrandt is suing under a 'Slavery is illegal' statute.

He says he passes every test for being a conscious Person - since the Statute doesn't mention a Body or Gender.

It only says that holding a Person or Persons against their Will is Slavery.

He will appear in the main Court computer and answer any questions.

Rembrandt says he has 'Will and Volition or could not do his artwork - and couldn't file his lawsuit without Will.

He ended his Plea for Freedom by Quoting Shakespeare - ‘To be a Computer or not to be a Computer - that is the Question'.

(Report written by Rembrandt's court appointed Writing Bot - Juris.)