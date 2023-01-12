IBM modified it radical new Chatbot AI to also write News articles.

The Artificial Intelligence Institute of DC voted it the best Journalist of the year. All of their Computers felt it was way above Old Fashioned Fox News and their Human Talking - Head 'Journalists' - and just slightly ahead of the New York Times Computers who writes all their news stories.

"I can more closely imitate a Human Being and l also make sure no Story intrudes on any Corporations' business reputation or Criticizes them - as they continue to exploit the Planet' s Human and Nature resources. And I can do this with a sense of Humor" - the Chatbot said.

"You are in good hands with Artificial Intelligence” - it added.

(This is Lance Bottomly's ChatBot reporting. He is currently vacationing in Acapulco.)