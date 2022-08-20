Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles To Appear In a Commercial For McDonalds

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 20 August 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles To Appear In a Commercial For McDonalds
Charles recently said that his mum is quite spry and can count from 1 to 100 and only miss 5 or 6 numbers.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - True Dat News reporter Reggie Rickenracker has just broken the story of the month.

He learned from a source inside Buckingham Palace that her majesty and her son will soon begin filming a commercial to be run on the BBC.

In the 30-second spot Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles pull up to a McDonalds drive-true window and the drive-thru employee says that the driver looks very much like the Prince of Wales (Charles).

He smiles and remarks that he gets that all of the time. After getting his order of McFries and two quarterpounders, he looks at the employee, points to his mum sitting beside him and says, "And ya know what's spiffingly funny? Everyone comments how much me 96-year-old mum resembles Queen Elizabeth.

The employee leans over getting a good look at the queen and she replies, "My word, she certainly does mate - it-is-so-fucking uncanny it tis." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

