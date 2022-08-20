The Erotically Sexy Liz Hurley Agrees To Film A Commecial For McDonalds

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CICERO, Illinois - (Business Satire) - The McDonalds Corp. has just struck gold as they have signed the beautiful, sexy, sensuous British actress Liz Hurley to film a Mickey D's commercial.

Miss Hurley has agreed to appear wearing an extremely tiny Big Mac micro bikini swimsuit, during the 30 second commercial, which will be filmed down in the beautiful resort town of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A spokesperson for McDonalds stated that he is positively amazed at how fantastic the 57-year-old Hurley looks in her micro bikini swimsuit.

Meanwhile, Miss Hurley replied, "I have always craved and needed attention, and to be perfectly honest, my astounding beauty and amazing sexuality are the reasons why they pay me the big bucks."

