The Erotically Sexy Liz Hurley Agrees To Film A Commecial For McDonalds

Saturday, 20 August 2022

image for The Erotically Sexy Liz Hurley Agrees To Film A Commecial For McDonalds
"The first word that comes to mind when looking at Liz is 'Yummylicious!'" -PRESIDENT BIDEN

CICERO, Illinois - (Business Satire) - The McDonalds Corp. has just struck gold as they have signed the beautiful, sexy, sensuous British actress Liz Hurley to film a Mickey D's commercial.

Miss Hurley has agreed to appear wearing an extremely tiny Big Mac micro bikini swimsuit, during the 30 second commercial, which will be filmed down in the beautiful resort town of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A spokesperson for McDonalds stated that he is positively amazed at how fantastic the 57-year-old Hurley looks in her micro bikini swimsuit.

Meanwhile, Miss Hurley replied, "I have always craved and needed attention, and to be perfectly honest, my astounding beauty and amazing sexuality are the reasons why they pay me the big bucks."

To View X-Rated Photos of Elizabeth Hurley Go To www.xratedphotosofelizabethhurley.sex

