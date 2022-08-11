Queen Elizabeth Has Made An Excellent Recovery After Having Fallen Off Her Horse During a Fox Hunt

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 11 August 2022

The official Buckingham Palace doctor says the queen's injury to her right breast has healed quite nicely.

LONDON - (Satire News) - England's True Dat News Agency is reporting that her majesty, the queen, has made a fabulous recovery after having fallen off her horse during her monthly fox hunt near Windsor Castle.

According to Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles, his mum fell off her horse "Buffy," after it was spooked by a playful woodchuck that darted out in front of her horse.

True Dat reporter Reggie Rickenracker, said that he spoke with Buckingham Palace's official physician, Dr. Seth Galigiskins, who informed him that QE's bruised right breast has healed quite nicely.

Dr. Galigiskins, added that the feeling to her majesty's right boob has returned and she can now resume doing her usual 100 daily push-ups.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

