A McDonalds In Mississippi Shuts Down Because All of The Kitchen Employees Were Singing and Dancing WAY TOO LOUD!!!

Thursday, 18 August 2022

This Mickey D's in Beaver Belly, Mississippi, was covered with graffiti and spray paint.

BEAVER BELLY, Mississippi - (Business Satire) - The American Foodie News Agency reports that a Mickey D's in Beaver Belly, Mississippi has had to shut down due to dozens and dozens of customer complaints.

According to AFNA reporter Paloma Sonoma everyone working in the kitchen was a big fan of hip hop and rap music; and as a result they were constantly not only singing, but also getting down (i.e. dancing) as well.

Store manager, Roscoe Ruffweather, told Miss Sonoma that after having to fire two sets of kitchen workers, he just gave up and let them all sing their songs by such hip hop and rap artists like Carli B, Zombie Zulu Yo, Nicki Minaj, The Fa Shizzle Ma Nizzle Chumpz, and Megan Thee Stallion,

But when Ruffweather hired the third group, he soon found out that they sang EVEN louder than the first two groups.

And so the McDonalds Corporation after some heated debate decided to simply shut down the eatery and tear down the golden arches.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

