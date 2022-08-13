Buckingham Palace Announces The Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Will Be Traveling To Cuba

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 13 August 2022

image for Buckingham Palace Announces The Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Will Be Traveling To Cuba
The queen plans to buy the cigars and give them as gifts to the members of Parliament.

LONDON - (Satire News) - The BuzzFuzz News Agency (UK) has learned that Queen Elizabeth will be traveling to Cuba in the near future.

The 96-year-old Royal monarch of England says that she still enjoys getting on a British Airways PLC jet and flying all over the world.

Reporters asked Buckingham Palace why the queen was traveling to Cuba.

A Buckingham Palace Spokesperson, Nigel Picacadilly, replied that her majesty is going to Cuba to see about brokering a deal to purchase 8,000 boxes of one of the finest cigar brands in Cuba, Cohiba Siglo III.

The cigars retail for £12.36 [$15 - US], but the queen said that she will try to broker a deal to get them for £9.89, which is $12 in American money.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CubaQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more