Buckingham Palace Announces The Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Will Be Traveling To Cuba

LONDON - (Satire News) - The BuzzFuzz News Agency (UK) has learned that Queen Elizabeth will be traveling to Cuba in the near future.

The 96-year-old Royal monarch of England says that she still enjoys getting on a British Airways PLC jet and flying all over the world.

Reporters asked Buckingham Palace why the queen was traveling to Cuba.

A Buckingham Palace Spokesperson, Nigel Picacadilly, replied that her majesty is going to Cuba to see about brokering a deal to purchase 8,000 boxes of one of the finest cigar brands in Cuba, Cohiba Siglo III.

The cigars retail for £12.36 [$15 - US], but the queen said that she will try to broker a deal to get them for £9.89, which is $12 in American money.