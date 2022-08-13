Sal Goombalini The #1 Mobster In The Nation Tells Trump He Wants To Buy Mar-a-Lago

BROOKLYN, New York - (Satire News) - The head of the biggest mob family in America has just let it be known that he wants to buy Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion complex.

After checking with The Florida State Commission on Property Values, Salvatore Goombalini learned that Mar-a-Lago is valued at $169 million.

Sal recently had a big meeting with all of his nine brothers and they all agreed that since Trump owes the Goombalini family millions of dollars, they are willing to purchase Mar-a-Lago for $600,000, an amount that Dino Goombalini, who has a degree in accounting from Harvard, says is a fair price.

Two of Sal's brothers Pasquale and Stromboli felt that the figure was much too high, but since Sal is the family boss, the $600,000 figure stands.

Meanwhile Trump reportedly said that the Goombalini's are not going to get his Florida estate for anything less than $169 million (and that's if he was willing to sell, which Trump said he's not).

SIDENOTE: The father of the 10 brothers, Pirandello Goombalini, chimed in and said that Trump seems to have forgotten that he is not playing with sissy bitches like Giuliani, McConnell, Jordan, Gaetz, Cruz, or Hawley.