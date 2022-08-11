Hillary Clinton Is Doing A Nude Happy Dance

After the Benghazi hearings by Republicans, the personal e-mail server hearing by Republicans, the James Comey press conference confirming that she may or may not be guilty at this time, losing the Presidential election, Hillary Clinton is at last doing a Happy Dance. It's a shimmy.

And it's a long time coming.

“Why is grandma dancing naked out on the patio in the rain?”

“Grandma is doing a Happy Dance. That Mr. Pumpkin head man took the 5th, 440 times when questioned by the New York Attorney General’s office. Taking the 5th once is a confession of guilt. Taking the 5th, 440 times means you’re a goner.”

Still dancing naked in the rain, Hillary finished the shimmy and moved onto the tango using a mop as a partner. The mop seemed totally confused, but cooperative.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 election, meaning more Americans wanted Hillary Clinton as President. However, Trump won because of the antiquated Electoral College system. The Pussy Grabber got the White House.

That’s like having a 1st Class, paid reservation to fly direct from San Francisco to London, getting to check-in, and told, “We gave your seat to someone else.” What? Why? “We have to have the same number of women and men on the same flight. It's like Even-Steven.”

Ayeee!

Hillary dropped the mop and moved into a Happy tap Dance, tapping from left to right on the patio. No shoes, but she sounded each tap by clucking it!

A sight to see and hear.

“By the way, Donald, the word hear has an ear in it. Cluck, cluck, cluck and a cluck, cluck cluck!”

Read more by this author: