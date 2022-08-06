Cambodia Is Bankrupt - It Asks Russia For a Loan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 6 August 2022

image for Cambodia Is Bankrupt - It Asks Russia For a Loan
The World Health Organization says that Jungle Bamboo Sap will not cure the Monkey Pox Virus.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - (Satire News) - Reports coming out of the jungle country of Cambodia are that the Asian country has gone bankrupt.

Economic experts are blaming Cambodia's failure on the uncontrolled Monkey Pox virus, which the country claimed could be treated by applying bamboo jungle sap to a person's ear lobes.

After spending millions of dollars gathering up bamboo sap and applying it to the people of Cambodia's ear lobes, the World Health Organization ascertained that putting bamboo jungle sap on one's earlobes was about as effective as trying to cure a sore throat by gargling with sawdust.

In the meantime, Vladimir Nikita Putin has told the Cambodian government to ask Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump for a loan - before the US government takes all his money to pay off his back taxes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

