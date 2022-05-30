KFC Scientists Have Developed a Chicken That Has Six Wings

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Satire News) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is proud and thrilled to annouce that their crack group of scientist/cooks have just developed a chicken that has six regular-sized wings.

Harlandale "Bubba" Sanders, a great grandson of the KFC founder Harlan Sanders, said that ever since he was in middle school, he wanted to discover something that would increase the family's chicken business income.

"Bubba" Sanders, who is the VP of KFC's product development department, now says that he instructed his group of corporate scientists and cooks to come up with something - and the group did.

After hit and miss research for seven months the group hit on a way to breed hens that possess six wings (four more than the usual chicken).

SIDENOTE: KFC says that the first chicken outlet that will be selling the new six-winged chickens is located in Chicken Foot, Arkansas.