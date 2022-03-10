Moscow Man Orders 3,650 Big Macs Before McD's Shuts Down in Russia

Moscow, Russia - Boris Meatchewski watched his television in anguish as many Western Corporations were shutting their doors in Russia. Why?

The next day, Mr. Meatchewski's local MacDonald's, said they would be shutting their doors, too. "With no explanation!" told a flabbergasted Meatchewski. "It makes no sense? I eat 10 Big Macs a day! What was I supposed to do?"

Indeed, Mr. Meatchewski took drastic action, and ordered 3650 Big Macs. "I heard it might take a year for Putin to get all the nazis out of Ukraine. I couldn't take a chance."

Mr. Meatchewski plans to completely fill his basement freezer with the Big Macs, and says he plans to try his hardest not to eat more than his allotted portion each day. "I also stopped by the hardware store to buy a big chain and lock. My wife and son also really like Big Macs, but I am not sharing with them. They are against the 'liberation' of Ukraine. So no Big Macs for them!"

His wife, Mrs. Meatchewski, said she's not overly concerned with the Big Mac situation, but added that she did plan to take 2 large buckets down to Starbucks, to see if they would fill them with Half-Caff Soy Latte with extra whip.