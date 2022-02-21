Burger King Will Start Serving Wine In All of Their Restaurants

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

ALLIGATOR NUTS, Florida – (Satire News) – The fast food industry can be a dog-eat-dog industry; sorry that was a bad choice of words.

Tabloid Today is reporting that the $2 billion a year franchise is venturing into new territorial waters.

A spokesperson for the hamburger chain, stated that BK executives have agreed to start serving wine in all of their 18,197 restaurants.

The company has joined with Earthquake Wineries of Napa Valley, who will ship the wine to each one of the BK outlets.

When asked what particular wines would be served in the “Home of The Whopper,” the BK spokesperson replied Cabernet Sauvigon, Chardonnay Du Foo, and Allemande Zinfadel.



The first Burger King that will have wine available to their customers will be the BK located in Amarillo, Texas.