Burger King Will Start Serving Wine In All of Their Restaurants

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 21 February 2022

image for Burger King Will Start Serving Wine In All of Their Restaurants

ALLIGATOR NUTS, Florida – (Satire News) – The fast food industry can be a dog-eat-dog industry; sorry that was a bad choice of words.

Tabloid Today is reporting that the $2 billion a year franchise is venturing into new territorial waters.

A spokesperson for the hamburger chain, stated that BK executives have agreed to start serving wine in all of their 18,197 restaurants.

The company has joined with Earthquake Wineries of Napa Valley, who will ship the wine to each one of the BK outlets.

When asked what particular wines would be served in the “Home of The Whopper,” the BK spokesperson replied Cabernet Sauvigon, Chardonnay Du Foo, and Allemande Zinfadel.

The first Burger King that will have wine available to their customers will be the BK located in Amarillo, Texas.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
AlcoholBurger KingFast Foodwine

