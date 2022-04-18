KFC Discontinues Their Seagull Tenders Due To A Huge Customer Backlash

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 April 2022

image for KFC Discontinues Their Seagull Tenders Due To A Huge Customer Backlash
KFC says that it's Seagull Tenders are gone with the wind - like the American Civil War.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Satire News) - KFC has given in to the demands of it's patrons and effective immediately it will be discontinuing it's latest menu item, the Seagull Tenders.

KFC heard it loud and clear that people do not want to eat a bird that is considered to be a pet.

They noted that adult beachgoers had a hard time trying to convince their little kids that seagulls are not like pet canaries, pet parrots, or even pet ostriches.

One little boy said that when he received his order of seagull tenders he started yelling at the top of his lungs, that he is going to have damn nightmares for weeks thanks to his maternal grandparents ordering the seagull tenders for him.

SIDENOTE: KFC is planning on replacing it's seagull tenders with turkey tenders.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
KFC

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more