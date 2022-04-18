KFC Discontinues Their Seagull Tenders Due To A Huge Customer Backlash

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Satire News) - KFC has given in to the demands of it's patrons and effective immediately it will be discontinuing it's latest menu item, the Seagull Tenders.

KFC heard it loud and clear that people do not want to eat a bird that is considered to be a pet.

They noted that adult beachgoers had a hard time trying to convince their little kids that seagulls are not like pet canaries, pet parrots, or even pet ostriches.

One little boy said that when he received his order of seagull tenders he started yelling at the top of his lungs, that he is going to have damn nightmares for weeks thanks to his maternal grandparents ordering the seagull tenders for him.

SIDENOTE: KFC is planning on replacing it's seagull tenders with turkey tenders.