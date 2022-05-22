Grubhub Reports That McDonald's Food Items Are Their #1 Delivery

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 22 May 2022

image for Grubhub Reports That McDonald's Food Items Are Their #1 Delivery
"I use Grubhub at least three times a day." -GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE

THE BRONX, New York - (Satire News) - The American Foodie News Agency has just informed the eating public, that Grubhub's best revenue-making delivery food is from none other than Mickey D.s.

Paloma Sonoma with AFNA was very surprised to learn that food items from the kitchens of America's 14,993, golden arches are the top foods that Grubhub drivers deliver.

One Grubhub driver, Myrtle P. Serpentelli, 27, said that her daily deliveries include McDonalds food items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, McTacos, Happy Meals, and McPizza.

She stated that one of her regular customers orders four Big Macs on a daily basis, along with a bottle of El Matador Tequila from a local liquor store.

SIDENOTE: Miss Serpentelli added that she does not judge, but her top McDonald's customer stands 5-foot-6, weighs, 372 pounds, and strongly denies that he is an alcoholic.

Fast FoodMcDonalds
Fast FoodMcDonalds

