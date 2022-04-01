San Francisco To Open The World's First "All Gay" Mickey D's" Fast Food Restaurant

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 1 April 2022

image for San Francisco To Open The World's First "All Gay" Mickey D's" Fast Food Restaurant
SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - The American Foodie News Agency has just announced that "Fog City" will be opening up the world's first "Gay and Lesbian Only" fast food eatery.

An executive for Mickey D's, Bruce P. Swishowitz, 34, said that the franchise will be run by Sidesaddle, Inc., and will feature employees who are 100% gayish or lesbionic.

Swishowitz told AFNA senior writer Paloma Sonoma, that he himself has been gay ever since he was 24½.

He noted that all of the restaurant employees (including the cooks) will be dressed in rainbow tank tops, Daisy Duke short shorts, and pink flip flops.

SIDENOTE: Miss Sonoma (who says she's 35% lesbionic), noted that some of the investors of the new restaurant include RuPaul, Elton John, Rosie O'Donnell, Black Kitty Meow Meow, and Will Smith.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

