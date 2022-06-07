Wisconsin Announces That They Have a Serious Cheese Shortage

MILWAUKEE - (Satire News) - The Federal Cheese Federation (FCF) has made it known that there is a very serious cheese shortage in the cheese state of Wisconsin.

FCF Vice-Assistant Director of Marketing Natalie Zircumflicker, 41, stated that the problem stems from the tremendous sales of chili cheese dogs, nachos, and cheeseburgers at the national sporting events.

Ms. Zircumflicker, who is no relation to the highly popular Hollywood gynecologist Dr. Tivoli M. Zircumflicker, noted that the cheese makers of Wisconsin are working their collective asses off 24/7 to try and meet the high cheese demands.

Meanwhile, VP Kamala Harris traveled to Cheese Omelette, Wisconsin, where she met with the woman who is considered to be The Wisconsin Queen of All Things Cheese, Raffalette Sue Daisydoor, who was born in Liverpool, England, but grew up in Frozen Fish, Iceland.

Ms. Daisydoor says that the problem can probably be rectified if all Major League Baseball teams stop selling chili cheese dogs, and nachos for five weeks.