A Gynecologist In Reno Discovers One of His Patients Has 3 G-Spots

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

RENO, Nevada – (Satire News) – A doctor in Reno has just informed BuzzFuzz that one of his patients (whose name he refused to release) has an astoundingly amazing 3 G-spots.

Dr. Clement P. Pushmuffin, 64, said that in his 37 years in the female intimate body parts business, he has seen lots of somewhat weird stuff.

He pointed out that he once had a 32-year-old virgin patient who actually had 7 hymens.

Another time he discovered that an 87-year-old woman had one breast that produced milk and the other one produced beer, yes beer, as in “cerveza” as it is called in Tijuana, Mexico.

Dr. Pushmuffin pointed out that his latest female body oddity is quite unique in that the three G-spots are actually 2¼ times the size of an average American woman's G-spot.