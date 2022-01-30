Florida Outlaws Sexual Intercourse in The Back Seat of A Car

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – (Satire News) – The Florida state legislature has just passed Resolution Bill #17-4169 SI, which states that it is now strictly forbidden for a couple to engage in sexual intercourse in the back of a vehicle, namely a car, a truck, or a golf cart.

The senate took the measure due to the fact that the boinkers were just getting way too carried away orally, and as a result, they were bothering passers-by, many whom had small impressionable children, or in some cases old impressionable octogenarians.

A group calling itself Citizen Boinkers For The Inherent Right To Boink at Will, have vowed to sue the state and each individual senator who voted to implement the no back seat boinking mandate.