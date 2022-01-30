Florida Outlaws Sexual Intercourse in The Back Seat of A Car

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 January 2022

image for Florida Outlaws Sexual Intercourse in The Back Seat of A Car
Florida has made it clear that backseat boinkers will be fined $900 each.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – (Satire News) – The Florida state legislature has just passed Resolution Bill #17-4169 SI, which states that it is now strictly forbidden for a couple to engage in sexual intercourse in the back of a vehicle, namely a car, a truck, or a golf cart.

The senate took the measure due to the fact that the boinkers were just getting way too carried away orally, and as a result, they were bothering passers-by, many whom had small impressionable children, or in some cases old impressionable octogenarians.

A group calling itself Citizen Boinkers For The Inherent Right To Boink at Will, have vowed to sue the state and each individual senator who voted to implement the no back seat boinking mandate.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

