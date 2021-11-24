Uber Will Now Be Picking Up and Delivering Merchandise As Well As People

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

image for Uber Will Now Be Picking Up and Delivering Merchandise As Well As People
HubEx drivers must be at least six-feet tall and be able to pick up 150 pound packages.

SAN FRANCISCO – (Satire News) – San Francisco-based Huber has decided to take a cue from FedEx, UPS, and Amazon Prime, and they are not officially in the package delivering business.

A spokesperson for the company stated that after several research studies, at a cost of $1.7 million each, the owners of Huber said that they will definitely be getting a share of the pie, the cake, and the enchilada.

Huber Express, which will be known as HubEx, will initially operate in Left Coast markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Avocado Heights, and Tijuana, Mexico, where they will be delivering mostly non-perishable items such as cowboy boots, raincoats, bikini swimsuits, and sex toys.

They eventually will expand into every state in the nation plus Canada, Guatemala, Panana, Peru, and Iceland.

SIDENOTE: When Uber first announced HubEx, their new spin-off, their stock jumped overnight from $42.08 to 93.17.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

