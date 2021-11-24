Dollar Tree To Become Two-Dollar Tree

IN-A-GADDA-DA-VIDA, Virginia – (Business Satire) - Dollar Tree is a chain of variety discount stores that sells everything from pencils to pliers and pretzels to pantiliners.

The franchise, which has over 15,000 stores nationwide, was founded on Halloween of 1986, and originally sold everything for $1.

Dollar Tree is known by several other names throughout the US, including Dollar Dude in San Francisco, Dollar Holler in Kentucky, and in Alabama, Dollar Plantation.

Shoppers love it because they can pick up 19 different items and they know that the total sale is going to be $19 plus tax.

Recently a Dollar Tree in Austin, Texas, put in a grill and began selling hamburgers, hot dogs, and tacos…for $1 each.

But today, due to the increasing cost of gasoline, electricity, water, and womens lingerie such as bras, teddies, baby dolls, and crotchless panties, Dollar Tree will soon become Two-Dollar Tree.

A Dollar Tree spokeswoman stated that even at an increase to $2 per item, their deals will still beat those of major retail chains including Walmart, Kmart, Dilly Dally, and Fiddle Faddle.