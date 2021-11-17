Kentucky Fried Chicken To Start Selling Fried Dr. Pepper

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – (Satire News) – In a move to help increase sagging sales, KFC has decided to implement a new menu item.

A spokesperson for the chicken giant, Filla Marshenco, 51, stated that starting in January 2022, all of the 23,802 KFC’s in the world will add Fried Dr. Pepper to their restaurant menus.

The new fried item was test marketed up in Pocatello, Idaho, and it was found that the locals could not get enough of the fantastically delicious treat.

One 95-year-old great grandmother, Josephine G. Okra, said that in her 95 years on the planet, she has tasted all kinds of things, but she has never tasted anything that stirred up her few remaining sex hormones like Fried Dr. Pepper did.

SIDENOTE: The head honchos at KFC, have stated that if Fried Dr. Pepper is a hit, and they are certain it will be, next they will probably add Fried Hot Sauce and Fried Beer.