McDonalds Is Officially Changing Its Corporate Name

CICERO, Illinois – (Business Satire) – After years of contemplating a name change, the world’s #1 fast food restaurant chain has decided to officially change it’s corporate name.

Hacienda Fiddle with Boom Boom News was the first to report on the biggest change in franchise history.

She noted that it’s even bigger than when the company first added its hot and spicy McIce Cream Cones back in 1971.

Miss Fiddle pointed out that the giant food chain will soon become known as Mickey D’s. She did point out that many patrons have actually been referring to McDonalds as Mickey D’s; but now it will become official.

Corporate big wigs stated that they do not plan any changes to any of their menu items and did comment that they will be adding a 90-foot tall bungee jumping tower, which will be located out in the parking lot.

SIDENOTE: Miss Fiddle revealed that the very first McDonalds to become Mickey D’s is one that is located in Laredo, Texas. It will be followed by three more in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Biscuit Bitch, Florida; and Tijuana, Mexico.