The McDonalds In Kabul, Afghanistan Sells Over 4,000 McCamelburgers Per Day

KABUL, Afghanistan – (Satire News) – The McDonalds Corporation is happy to announce that their McDonalds restaurant in downtown Kabul is having record sales.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan’s national Two-Humped News Agency stated that since introducing their deliciously tasty McCamelburgers, sales have gone sky high.

He went on to say that females between the ages of 25-35 make up for 63% of the sales.

The spokesperson revealed that it could possibly have something to do with Afghani womens' high estrogen levels.

The manager of the Kabul Mickey D’s, Sim Ka Shake, 42, commented that the McCamelburgers are outselling the Big Macs by a 13 to 1 margin.

He grinned and said that for some strange reason most Afghani’s seem to associate Big Macs, with the nation’s most hated person, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

He noted that when Trump visited Afghanistan in September of 2019, he was booed, cussed at, and even spat at because he is considered to be just as evil as the damn devil himself.

SIDENOTE: Trump said that he has never visited Afghanistan and added that he has never even heard of the Taliban-controlled Pacific Island country.