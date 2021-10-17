McDonalds Says Bye-Bye To Those Annoying Big Mac Bun Sesame Seeds

CICERO, Illinois – (Business Satire) – The powers-that-be at McDonalds have just informed the fast-food buying public, that effective as-soon-as-humanly possible, their Big Mac burger buns will no longer be covered with all of those annoying sesame seeds.

A spokesperson for the Mickey D chain said that patrons have been complaining for years about the sesame seeds and how they get stuck in the eaters teeth, dentures, molars, and in some cases their nostrils.

He added that lots of elderly patrons, who live in the Plywood State (Florida) have had to go to 24-hour emergency clinics in order to have as many as 9 sesame seeds extracted from their teeth.

