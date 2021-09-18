Elon Musk's Space X’s "Imagination-4" Returns Triumphantly After a Successful 3-Day Orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – (Satire News) - A team of 4 unprofessional astronauts who lifted off on board the Falcon-9 rocket "Imagination-4," from the President Joseph “Joey” Biden Launch Complex 39-IUD at the Kennedy Space Center for a 3-day exploration flight returned safely.

Tabloid Today reporter Papaya Bamboo reported that over 19,000 people, mostly vegetarians, cheered as Immy-4, as VP Harris has dubbed the red, white, blue, and lavender space ship, lifted off in beautiful 105 degree balmy Plywood State weather.

The passengers, identified as Jared, Hayley, Siam, and Chris reportedly sang, whistled, and told knock-knock jokes all throughout their amazing journey into the stratocummacockusphere.

A spokesperson for the Space X space program, Timmy Totvilli, 63, remarked that the space journey will help to study such unexplained mysteries such as why lint isn’t recyclable, why some people are missing their funny bone, and why racists like Trump keep insisting that they are the least racist of anyone, which is nothing more than a crock of electric eel shit.

A secondary question will be what kind of sexual effects extensive exposure to space will have on female ovaries and male testicles.

SIDENOTE: The U.S. government is so thrilled at the space flight and they are so proud of Space X space pioneer owner and CEO Elon Musk that they will be changing Washington, D.C.'s Gerald Ford Drive to Elon Musk Boulevard.