Bezos-Musk Inc. To Buy Guantanamo Bay Prison and Turn it Into The World's Largest Amusement Park

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

image for Bezos-Musk Inc. To Buy Guantanamo Bay Prison and Turn it Into The World's Largest Amusement Park
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk say that their new amusement park will have visitors from all over the globe.

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – (Satire News) – The largest corporation in the world, Bezos-Musk,. Inc. has just purchased Guantanamo Bay Prison for $17.3 million.

Co-CEO’s Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk spoke with Ipso Facto News reporter Fuchsia Garfunkel and told her that they envision their new amusement park being the best and most elaborate amusement park on the entire planet.

It will include dozens of space-oriented rides including the exciting Uranus Unlimited Flying Fandango Flip.

Musk pointed out that they have hired the top executive away from Six Flags Inc, Walt Disney Attractions, and Mexico’s Parques Bonitos.

Bezos added that they are considering hiring the sumptuously stunning Sofia Vergara to be the official spokeswoman for the soon-to-be Bezos-Musk Land of Happy Happiness.

SIDENOTE. The park will reportedly have 19 free-standing fast food restaurants including McDonalds, Popeyes, Jack-in-the-Box, Whataburger, and Macho Paco’s Taco Casa.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CubaElon MuskGuantanamoJeff BezosTheme Park

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more