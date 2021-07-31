Bezos-Musk Inc., To Build The State-of-the-Art BM Cybertruck

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – The iNews Agency has confirmed that Bezos-Musk, Inc., has signed a contract with the Super Space Corporation to build the most advanced truck in the world.

The BM Cybertruck was designed by a first-rate team of scientific engineers made up of 2 Americans, 2 Germans, 3 Japanese, and a Pisagovian.

The unique truck, which can also be converted into a fishing boat, is designed to run on a mixture of sodium chloride (salt) and Carbinafissic Manrillite (a broccoli by-product).

Elon Musk told iNews reporter Kitty Segovia that the BM will literally kick the asses of any other truck in existence, including the recently-developed $400,000 Lamborghini Lawman XY.

Jeff Bezos added that their fantastic truck will come with the latest computer known to man and will feature the plushest leather seats imported from the world’s largest cattle ranch, the one million acre King Ranch, located outside of Kingsville, Texas.

SIDENOTE: When asked what the sticker price of the BM Cybertruck will be Musk replied that it will run somewhere between $400,000 and $635,000, depending on the luxurious add-ons.