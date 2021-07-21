Song - One Tin Astronaut

(To be sung to the melody of “One Tin Soldier”)

Listen children to a story

That was told not long ago

‘Bout a rich guy on a mountain

And his workers far below.

On the mountain was a treasure

Where the white guy paid no tax

‘Cause our tax laws favor rich fucks--

Workers pay it with their backs.

Go ahead and build that rocket,

Blast it off into the blue.

Bring along two or three others

To represent the privileged few.

There will be lots of pundits blowing

Come the lift-off day.

On the sunny morning after

One tin astronaut rides away.

So the workers in the valley

Sent a message up the hill

Asking for a share of profits

And to unionize at will.

Came an answer from the rich guy,

“With our brothers we will share

A small percentage of my profits

Not the riches buried there.”

Now the workers cried with anger,

"Let’s form unions and raise hell!”

And, like Amazons, they fought

And thought they won, for just a spell.

Now they stood beside the treasure

Which the rich guy had amassed--

Opened his vault and looked inside,

“Sorry, folks”--was all it said.

Go ahead and build that rocket

Blast it off into the blue.

Bring along two or three others

To represent the privileged few.

There will be lots of pundits blowing

Come the lift-off day.

On the sunny morning after

One tin astronaut rides away.

Go ahead and build that rocket

Blast it off into the blue.

Bring along two or three others

To represent the privileged few.

There will be lots of pundits blowing

Come the lift-off day.

On the sunny morning after

One white rich guy sails away.