McDonalds To Introduce Ostrich McNuggets

CHICAGO – (Satire News) - The biggest fast food restaurant in the entire world has just informed the eating public that they are getting ready to introduce their lates menu item.

Mickey D’s spokeswoman Bodega Trixweather, 38, said that after 8 months of culinary research, the Golden Arches franchise is ready to unveil it’s latest creation the Ostrich McNuggets.

Miss Trisweather said that for the first 48 hours, patrons of the Ronald McDonald eateries will receive three free Ostrich McNuggets with a purchase of a Big Mac or a Little Mac.

The new menu item was tested out in Salt Lake City, Utah, and 98.3% of those who tasted the new Ostrich McNuggets said that they like the fact that they taste a little bit like a mushroom pizza from Pizza Hut.

In a Related Story. PETA has informed the burger chain, that they will investigate the process by which ostriches become Ostrich McNuggets.