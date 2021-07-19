McDonalds To Introduce Ostrich McNuggets

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 19 July 2021

image for McDonalds To Introduce Ostrich McNuggets
Melania Trump worked at this McDonalds in Queens for two days before being fired.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) - The biggest fast food restaurant in the entire world has just informed the eating public that they are getting ready to introduce their lates menu item.

Mickey D’s spokeswoman Bodega Trixweather, 38, said that after 8 months of culinary research, the Golden Arches franchise is ready to unveil it’s latest creation the Ostrich McNuggets.

Miss Trisweather said that for the first 48 hours, patrons of the Ronald McDonald eateries will receive three free Ostrich McNuggets with a purchase of a Big Mac or a Little Mac.

The new menu item was tested out in Salt Lake City, Utah, and 98.3% of those who tasted the new Ostrich McNuggets said that they like the fact that they taste a little bit like a mushroom pizza from Pizza Hut.

In a Related Story. PETA has informed the burger chain, that they will investigate the process by which ostriches become Ostrich McNuggets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
McDonaldsostrich

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more