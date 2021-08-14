'Amazion' sell millions of Hijabs in Afghanistan as Taliban run riot!

Afghanistan, a nation filled with rugged mountains, valleys, and just happens to be the largest drug producing country on the planet is unconquerable proclaim the Taliban!

Brits attempted to syphon off Afghanistan's major export many years ago but failed miserably. Then Russia decided to have a bash, got their balls cut off by the Mujahidin, and were sent home shamefully defeated! China, decided not to get involved, clever chaps. They just left their Afghan borders looking like Swiss cheese and cashed billions.

The USA then did a 'Vietnam' in a feeble attempt to control the country and create a back door for exporting opium, heroin, etc. However, the Taliban, lovely people, refused to give them a slice of their very lucrative cake. So, present President Biden decided to withdraw his troops because supporting the export of illicit drugs is against Mr. Biden's Christian morals, Trump did not give a crap, "Business is Business!" He claimed.

However, there is eternal hope, guided by Allah of course, and when super entrepreneurs, 'Amazion', struck a deal with the Taliban, the USA still had their filthy fingers stuck in Afghan mud!

'Amazion', internet textile giants are producing millions of Hijabs in Muslim run Pakistan and Bangladesh, it is even cheaper there, to supply the inevitable collapse of the Afghan puppet regime supported by GUESS WHO? The Taliban will deal with the 'Devil' as long as their women are covered from head to foot, raped, forced to obey their male rulers, and eradicate equal rights for females which is a myth of capitalist, Christian, heathen belief!

'Amazion', superb entrepreneurs, who do not give a fuck about Afghan women's rights or, workers’ rights in Pakistan and Bangladesh, jumped at the chance, and now have a peaceful foot/head-hold in this war-ravaged nation.

Afghan women will now proudly wear Hijabs from 'Amazion', D-H-ELL will import them into the country and export Afghanistan's major export article via China, who demand 35% of the takings! Then, in containers, ship the deadly cargo from Hong Kong into the States/Europe and the whole planet can continue to get stoned out of its brains with impunity!

A USA MEGA WIN-WIN GLOBAL DEAL!

Who the fuck needs Trump? What a butthole of an entrepreneur he was!!